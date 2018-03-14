14 March 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Stop Taxing Schools, Obi Tells States, Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has called on government at the federal, state and local levels to stop all forms of taxations and levies on voluntary agencies and privately-owned primary and secondary schools across the country that render services for the common good.

He made the call during his visit to Christ the King College (CKC) Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, which is the best school in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in 2017.

Obi, who noted that education is a foundation and most critical component of development in any society, called on government at all levels to pursue progress and development anchored on education since the level of growth among nations is directly proportional to their investment in education. He said one of the major problems facing Nigeria is the low level of educational penetration in some states.

Making a case for free basic education, he said "since Nigeria is a signatory to free Universal Basic Education and claims that education at basic level is free, it should give support to all institutions providing basic education, irrespective of ownership as is obtainable in other nations today. Since no level of government gives any form of support to these schools in the form of finances or provision of educational equipment, the least they can do is to stop bothering them with all manner of taxes and levies."

He thanked voluntary agencies and private school owners for their contributions to basic education in Nigeria and urged them to continue to improve the quality of their teaching and facilities.

While thanking the students and teachers of the school, Obi called on other owners of schools to emulate them by supporting their schools through the provision of first class facilities.

The highpoint of the visit was the presentation of a cheque of N1 million to the school for continued infrastructure improvement.

Nigeria

Govt Negotiating Release of Nigerians in Libyan Slave Camps

The federal government has said it is working with Libyan authorities to negotiate the release of all Nigerians in Libya… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.