14 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Again, Senate Says No Date for Budget Passage

By Ismail Mudashir

The Senate yesterday said no date has been fixed for passage of the 2018 budget.

The budget was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 7 last year.

This was the second time the Senate said this would be the second time the Senate said no date had been fixed for the passage.

Buhari had presented the budget proposal one month earlier than those of 2016 and 2017 to enable the country return to the January to December fiscal calendar.

Senate spokesperson, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger) told journalists that "The budget process is on and I can't tell you this is the specific date it is going to end. We are working very hard on it and we want to assure Nigerians that at the end of the day, we will have a budget that will serve the purpose of Nigerians."

