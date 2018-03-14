13 March 2018

Kenya: Twitter Fumes After Uhuru Congratulates Sevens Rugby Team

By Naira Habib

President Uhuru Kenyatta found himself at the bitter end of unforgiving Twitter community who slammed his congratulatory message to the Kenya sevens rugby team.

The president had in a series of tweets praised the sevens rugby team for reaching the semifinals of the Canada Sevens series.

"Well played #Kenya7s. Wish you well in the Semis, I salute @cinjera for his 250th try in #Vancouver7s #Canada7s," tweeted President Kenyatta.

Well played #Kenya7s. Wish you well in the Semis, I salute @cinjera for his 250th try in #Vancouver7s #Canada7s

- President of Kenya (@PresidentKE) March 11, 2018

But a tweep by the name of Eurobond Analyst quickly reminded the President of previously bypassing the team and awarding 'unworthy' individuals with state commendations.

The tweep pointed out to the President how Shujaa players are more deserving of state recognition that those he chose.

Ndio utafute tena watu wa githeri uwareward usahau hawa.Saa ingine sijui nini huingia hiyo kichwa yako.

-- EurobondAnalyst (@RRosheeroh) March 11, 2018

In December last year, President Kenyatta conferred Head of State Commendation to an unpopular list that included bloggers Pauline Njoroge, Dennis Itumbi, Robert Alai, Martin Kamotho Njenga better known as Githeri Man and musician Rufftone (real name Roy Smith Mwita).

The hard Twitter tackle on the president prompted hilarious reactions.

Hujamwabia poa aki😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4WfVTPCwn1

-- Meek (@fauru_wa_makara) March 11, 2018

The githeri man deserved the feat,he defied hunger pangs by taking a simple common wanjikus meal in an ordinary nylon paper not minding the comfort he will get in a ordinary kiosk but decided to queue while eating so long as he performs hi democratic duty of voting

-- Kulei rono (@Ronoest) March 12, 2018

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/87ic38SOOm

-- Ndeti™ (@Its_Ndeti) March 12, 2018

Hands up

-- margaret mumo (@mulingemargaret) March 12, 2018

Savage

-- Brian Demesi (@demesi_brian) March 12, 2018

Mr President, I didn't know you were such a great fan of #Shujaa

These boys deserve at least breakfast with you when they come back!! Don't let me down. Waitie chai tafadhali; hata kama ni sturungi ni sawa tu !!!

-- MwalimuJulius (@Sikunjema254) March 12, 2018

