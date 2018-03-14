14 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: JAMB Exam - Female Candidate Conceals Answers in Pant

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Misbahu Bashir

The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps yesterday paraded two suspects including a lady for allegedly concealing a phone in her pant, in which she stored answers during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

One of the suspects, Joy Akpabio, was said to have hidden a phone in her pant to beat the screening before entry into the examination hall.

Akpabio and her accomplice, Andrew Etziuala were arrested at Baptist Academy, one of the Computer Base Test (CBT) Centres at Karu, a suburb of Abuja.

FCT Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Patrick Akpan, who paraded the suspects, said they were apprehended for examination malpractices in the ongoing UTME being conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

He said Joy Akpabio went into the examination hall with a telephone handset in which she allegedly stored answers.

Akpan further disclosed that Akpabio concealed the telephone set inside her pant and went in undetected, adding that while the examination was going on she brought it out to use.

He said the suspect was detected by a Closed Circuit Television Cameras.

Akpabio said: "I was caught with a phone in exam hall. Actually, I was about bringing out the phone to make use of it and they saw me."

When asked if she was aware that she was not supposed to go into the examination hall with a phone, she said yes. "It was just an accident."

JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the board had deployed all arsenals to ensure that no one cheats in the examination and go scot-free.

Nigeria

Govt Negotiating Release of Nigerians in Libyan Slave Camps

The federal government has said it is working with Libyan authorities to negotiate the release of all Nigerians in Libya… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.