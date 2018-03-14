Nigeria: JAMB Exam - Female Candidate Conceals Answers in Pant

The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps yesterday paraded two suspects including a lady for allegedly concealing a phone in her pant, in which she stored answers during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

One of the suspects, Joy Akpabio, was said to have hidden a phone in her pant to beat the screening before entry into the examination hall.

Akpabio and her accomplice, Andrew Etziuala were arrested at Baptist Academy, one of the Computer Base Test (CBT) Centres at Karu, a suburb of Abuja.

FCT Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Patrick Akpan, who paraded the suspects, said they were apprehended for examination malpractices in the ongoing UTME being conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

He said Joy Akpabio went into the examination hall with a telephone handset in which she allegedly stored answers.

Akpan further disclosed that Akpabio concealed the telephone set inside her pant and went in undetected, adding that while the examination was going on she brought it out to use.

He said the suspect was detected by a Closed Circuit Television Cameras.

Akpabio said: "I was caught with a phone in exam hall. Actually, I was about bringing out the phone to make use of it and they saw me."

When asked if she was aware that she was not supposed to go into the examination hall with a phone, she said yes. "It was just an accident."

JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the board had deployed all arsenals to ensure that no one cheats in the examination and go scot-free.