Rwanda: New Deal to Help Improve Education Quality

Rwanda Education Board (REB) and the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID) have launched a programme aimed at improving learner outcomes in English and Mathematics in lower primary (P1-P3).

The programme, dubbed "Building Learning Foundation (BLF), was launched in Kigali, yesterday.

The-three-and-half year project will provide all English and Mathematics teachers with learning aides which include self and peer-study books with audio and video material and also support education officers at sector and district level in implementing national education policies, according to the Ministry of Education.

Launching the programme on Tuesday, the state minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Isaac Munyakazi, stressed the importance of quality education in lower primary which he said is "a foundation upon which lives are made better."

He added that "it plays a big role in building a peaceful and prosperous nation."

Munyakazi said the new project fits with the recommendations of the 15th National Leadership Retreat in which quality education was emphasised.

The retreat recommended review of teaching methods of the English language in primary and secondary schools in order to elevate English proficiency.

"That is why the Building Learning Foundations' focus on improving learner outcomes in English and Mathematics in lower primary is both timely and necessary," said Munyakazi.

The United Kingdom's High Commissioner to Rwanda, Joanne Lomas, underscored her personal and country's commitment to improving education quality in Rwanda, especially because of the country's commitment to quality education.

"My father was a teacher and my sister is a teacher so I know and like education," she stated, adding that "the United Kingdom intends to build quality education in Rwanda as the country looks to building a knowledge based economy."

She revealed that the UK will provide £25.3 million toward the programme.

Teachers shared their experiences of BLF in their schools, saying it quickly imparts language skills.

Ely Masengesho, a teacher at Kibara Primary School in Kigali's Gasabo District, testified how learners easily grasp English language skills which makes other subjects easier to learn.

"There is no doubt that students with English language skills easily learn other subjects. We expect results of this new programme to be reflected in all other subjects taught in English," Masengesho said.

The programme will benefit over 2.6 million children in lower primary education, and empower 24,000 teachers and 25,000 head teachers.