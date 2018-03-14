Photo: Daily Monitor

Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

Kampala — The Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) has filed its intention to appeal the High Court judgment which ordered it to pay Shs80m to former FDC presidential candidate Kizza Besigye for not broadcasting his election campaign messages, which his party had paid for.

Last month, Justice Margaret Oguli-Oumo ordered the national broadcaster to pay Dr Besigye Shs80m as costs of the suit at an interest rate of 30 per cent and damages for not running his presidential campaign messages in 2011.

"Take notice that Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, being dissatisfied with the judgment and orders of the honourable Lady Justice Margaret Oguli-Oumo delivered on the February 26, intends to appeal against the whole decision to the Court of Appeal," reads part of the notice filed yesterday by lawyers of Kiwanuka and Karugire Advocates.

In his suit, Dr Besigye had said UBC and then managing director Edward Musinguzi Mugasa discriminated against him by not airing his campaign messages yet he had paid for them.

The judge noted that although UBC later refunded Dr Besigye the Shs21m he had paid, his rights as a presidential candidate were violated and in future, the national broadcaster should strictly observe the rights of all candidates in regard to media coverage.

Dr Besigye said campaign messages of other candidates were broadcast while his were left out.

Background

Dr Besigye wanted to recover more than Shs21m for at least 200 airtime spots, which he said was paid to UBC through his agent, Big Ideas. He had also sought interest of 30 per cent on the payment to be calculated from December 2010 until full payment is completed.