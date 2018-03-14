Rwanda: Why Education Sector Needs More Innovators

opinion

The concept of innovation has stood the test of time; with emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), how has quality education been realised through this channel?

Success has been registered all over the world in the field of science and technology, and the quality of education has to a great extent improved.

As educationists, we are still working on how to develop STEM and other fundamental concepts, consequently improving quality in education.

In just a short time, ICT has become a solid rock in modern society. Many countries around the world embrace ICT, using essential skills to pass on knowledge.

In this wake therefore, the field of education has been positively affected.

ICT can make students inventive, and deepen their skills to help them in the workforce.

Innovation in education, however, remains a challenge. I'm of the view that students lack innovation, and this is a thorn in the quest for education quality.

Invention in education is highly needed because we want students to think far beyond the boundaries of their classes.

The job market today requires this kind of creativity. Graduates should be able to address societal problems, create employment opportunities and contribute to national development.

World economic power houses like the US and China revolutionised science and technology with the idea of nurturing innovative human resource, hence responding to the market needs.

Education policy makers and other stakeholders, especially in decision making bodies, must understand that the job market requires talent and competency. This was the missing link in contemporary education that paid little to no attention to such important aspects of schooling.

Today, graduates are flooding companies, complaining of the general lack of jobs, but when you test their competency, many are not up to standard.

Education is key; as are other things that make learning possible, like proper health care and nutrition. Reducing poverty has also shown to improve the capability of children. Institutions must therefore adapt and put emphasis on facilitating and nurturing a future innovative human resource.

The writer is a PhD student of Comparative Education and leadership at Beijing Normal University.