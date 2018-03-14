14 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Winnie Rust Killers to Know Their Fate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two men convicted of the murder of Afrikaans author Winnie Rust will know their fate on Wednesday when they are sentenced in the Western Cape High Court.

The State has called for life imprisonment for relatives Nigel and Johannes Plaatjies, who were convicted in December of robbing and murdering Rust in her home in Uitsig, Wellington, on May 11, 2016.

Rust had been paying for Nigel's sports activities and school fees since he was in Grade 7.

He was also a regular visitor to her home and she had often helped him with his homework, even paying for a tutor when he was struggling with maths.

Nigel's mother Lien had worked for Rust's daughter, and in Rust's home, and the author had known him since he was a little boy.

Nigel admitted to probation officer Katrina Moses that he and his uncle planned the robbery but insisted her murder had never been part of their plan.

The 20-year-old claimed Johannes had asked him to help him so that he could pay his drug debt.

Johannes, however, maintained throughout that he had only participated in "shopping" with Rust's stolen bank card.

News24

South Africa

Ramaphosa to Face Questions on Land, Zuma's Legal Costs

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to face some testing questions in Parliament on Wednesday during his first quarterly… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.