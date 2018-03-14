South Africa: Winnie Rust Killers to Know Their Fate

Two men convicted of the murder of Afrikaans author Winnie Rust will know their fate on Wednesday when they are sentenced in the Western Cape High Court.

The State has called for life imprisonment for relatives Nigel and Johannes Plaatjies, who were convicted in December of robbing and murdering Rust in her home in Uitsig, Wellington, on May 11, 2016.

Rust had been paying for Nigel's sports activities and school fees since he was in Grade 7.

He was also a regular visitor to her home and she had often helped him with his homework, even paying for a tutor when he was struggling with maths.

Nigel's mother Lien had worked for Rust's daughter, and in Rust's home, and the author had known him since he was a little boy.

Nigel admitted to probation officer Katrina Moses that he and his uncle planned the robbery but insisted her murder had never been part of their plan.

The 20-year-old claimed Johannes had asked him to help him so that he could pay his drug debt.

Johannes, however, maintained throughout that he had only participated in "shopping" with Rust's stolen bank card.

