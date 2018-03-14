13 March 2018

Nigeria: #BBNaija - Recently Evicted Housemates Angel and Ahneeka Returns Home

Ex-Big brother housemates Ahneeka and Angel who were evicted on Sunday 4th March 2018 has finally arrived home.

They are the third pair to be evicted in the #BBNaija "Double Wahala" edition, shortly after the evictions of Vandora, Dee-one, Princess, Bitto and the disqualification of Khloe and K-brule.

The pairs who were said to be more connected than their previous strategic partners were all full of smiles and laughter during their courtesy visit to Nigerian Breweries Headquarters on the 9th of February, 2018.

Speaking on her stay in the house , the mediapreneur Ahneeka stated that she could not connect with the guys during her stay in the house because she felt they had wives outside the house.

Ahneeka had earlier affirmed that she would have had a relationship with fellow male housemate Teddy A if he wasn't in a relationship while the filmmaker and guitarist, Angel stated that he would have created more fights, and pretended more if he had the opportunity to go back to the house.

Speaking on their future projects, Ahneeka told the press that she would embrace every opportunity that comes her way as she continues her career as an on-air personality . Angel on the other hand disclosed that his up and coming movie and music album would be revealed soon. He also said that his phone company would blossom rapidly this year.

