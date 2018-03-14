14 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Friendlies - Bad News for Rohr As Ebuehi Suffers Groin Inury

Tyronne Ebuehi faces a race against time to recover from an injury he sustained in ADO Den Haag's last match in the Dutch Eredivisie against NAC Breda, ahead of Nigeria's friendlies against Poland and Serbia.

The injury report provided by ADO Den Haag yesterday afternoon is not too encouraging, with the Dutch club confirming that their number two has suffered a groin injury that might keep him on the sidelines.

"Beugelsdijk has a hamstring injury, while Ebuehi and Kanon have groin problems," ADO Den Haag stated on their official website.

"Ebuehi and Kanon suffer from the groin area, but it is not yet known how long their recovery will last.

"Ebuehi and Kanon are also among the provisional roster of Nigeria and Ivory Coast respectively for the coming international break, which will take place after the coming game."

Ebuehi had to be substituted in the 67th minute against NAC Breda after complaining of discomfort in his groin.

The 22-year-old's injury is a big blow to Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr, who is also sweating on the fitness of Torino's Joel Obi and Las Palmas's Oghenekaro Etebo ahead of the trip to Poland next week.

