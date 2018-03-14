Zimbabwe: South African DJ Maphorisa Comes to Zim

On the 23rd of March, all roads lead to Pabloz Club and VIP as South Africa's renowned Disc Jockey and producer Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe popularly known by his stage name DJ Maphorisa jets into the country for his maiden performance.

Speaking to 263Chat, Pabloz DJ, DJ Juice confirmed that Maphorisa will be performing at the club adding that they will hosting more of these events this year.

"DJ Maphorisa is coming on the 23rd of March and we are the first to bring him to Zimbabwe, the aim of what we are doing as the Royal DJs so that people can get to feel how other DJs do it,

"Once we are done with that we are going to be working on a Royal Djs album to give people a feel of what's coming next, people get to understand more when you release an album,

"More DJs from outside Zimbabwe will be coming and people can look forward to more royalty, more amazing events, album and video launches, local performances in the club; our own artists and DJs. If Cassper Nyovest can fill up a stadium with almost 68 000 fans what is stopping us from doing and that is our aim," he said.

He said they call themselves the Royal DJs (DJ Juice and DJ A.M) because everyone wants to be part of royalty and first family.

"We call ourselves the Royal DJs because we feel are part part of the royalty in music, we have worked with almost everyone in the music industry in terms of DJs for example Dee Nice, Dee Vine, so we felt it would be the appropriate name because we learnt from royalty and the best,

"And if you dress good, look good, smell good you are royalty, on the side its called Royal family because when I look at the people that walk into Pabloz I don't look at them as clients but family because of the way they carry themselves," emphasized Juice.

Pabloz has hosted South African artists like Heavy K, Prince Kaybee, DJ Nadia Nakai and DJ Shimza, they also host glamorous parties like the Golden Ball, Suit up and All White parties with the who's who of Harare with the likes of socialites like Ginimbi.

The show will also be in collaboration with DJ Stavo's Birthday Bash.

DJ Maphorisa is also known for hit tracks like Particula, Midnight Starring, Soweto Baby to name just a few.