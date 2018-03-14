Nigeria: Nat Geo Wild Apologises for Decades of Racism

Photo: Greyloch/Flickr

Photos show past National Geographic covers.

In a surprising bid, Nat Geo Wild carried out a survey to see how they had portrayed people of colour over the years and the result, they said, was surprising.

They found out, from the survey, that they had portrayed people of colour as "natives elsewhere as exotics, famously and frequently unclothed, happy hunters, noble savages--every type of cliché".

The fact that they, by themselves, found out this problem and has resolved to tackle it, is commendable.

"We hope you will join us in this exploration of race, beginning this month and continuing throughout the year. Sometimes these stories, like parts of our own history, are not easy to read," they said on their website.