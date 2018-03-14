Nigeria: Airport Users Berate FAAN Over Derelict Shuttle Buses

Airport users at the Murtala Muhammed International airport have criticized the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for abandoning the shuttle buses, which usually convey airport users and travelers from the airport car park to the arrival and departure terminal.

The abandoned buses, which were acquired during the last administration with Senator Stella Oduah as the Minister of Aviation, gave respite to passengers and airport workers, before it broke down and was abandoned by FAAN management.

Investigation by The Guardian revealed that the former minister acquired five buses. Three of them have broken down and have been abandoned for over six months. A source noted that few powerful persons in the ministry oftentimes allegedly siphon monies provided for its maintenance.

"The buses were five in number but three are out of use due to the lack of maintenance by the ministry. We are suffering now with the shortage of the shuttle buses, unlike before when it looked as if we were overseas. Presently, it is only two of the buses that are working and their air conditioning are no longer functioning. Sometimes, only one of the buses will work in a day. I don't know who cursed this country, we would take a step forward and suddenly, we would start going backward. Government cannot run businesses in this country. They should privatize FAAN," an anonymous source at the airport said.

FAAN spokesperson, Henrietta Yakubu told The Guardian that the shuttle buses were designated to pick departing passengers from car park to terminal building or bring arriving passengers to the car park.

"Four of such buses were in place to provide shuttle services but like any other vehicle, there may be an occasional breakdown, which would mean being out of service for a short while.

"Management had directed that anytime any of the buses was taken to FAAN mechanical workshop for repairs it would not stay beyond 48 hours so that comfort of airport passengers would not be affected," she said.