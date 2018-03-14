Nigeria: Don't Despair, Good NPFL Can Fetch You Another Eagles' Chance, Shorunmu Tells Ajiboye

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has advised Plateau United goaltender, Dele Ajiboye to work harder in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and convince national team coach, Gernot Rohr that he deserves another chance in the Russia 2018 World Cup bound team.

Rohr recently said Ajiboye and former junior international, Dele Alampasu could not convince him to take them to the World Cup when they had the opportunity to impress the coaches. The duo was not listed among the players for this month's international friendlies against Poland and Serbia. But Shorunmu believes Rohr could still call on Ajiboye for other friendly games before the start of the World Cup with 100 days to go.

Speaking to The Guardian yesterday, Shorunmu said he believes that Rohr knows what he is doing, as there are still some tune up matches ahead of the World Cup."The coach I believe himself knows what he is looking for and that might have informed his decision over both Ajiboye and Alampasu because he saw them in training before he arrived at his decision.

"I have once been in his shoes before and whatever his decision is, we should take it, wait and wish him and the team all the very best to perform well at the World Cup," he said.The immediate past Eagles' goalkeepers trainer added: "For me, I believe the camp is still open because anything can happen between now and the start of the World Cup. Let us wait and see how it goes... it does not matter if the coach did not call Ajiboye for the two matches, there are still some preparatory matches ahead of the team.

"The team still has about six friendlies before the commencement of the World Cup. Rohr might have something in his mind that he does not want to share with the public," he stated.