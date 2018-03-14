14 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Woman Kills Girl By Inserting 30cm Stick Into Her Vagina

By Vincent Khonje

Malawi Police in Kasungu have arrested 34 year old Memory Kanjere for allegedly murdering a three months old child belonging to Madalitso Limbikani for suspecting her of having a love affair with her boyfriend.

The whole incident is said to have happened on the night of 9th to 10th March 2018 at Katenje Trading Centre where Kanjere and Limbikani are said to be plying commercial sex work.

According to Kasungu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Harry Namwaza, Limbikani left the child in a room and went to seek entertainment at the trading centre and hook some customers.

"It is alleged that, after Limbikani had left, Kanjere went into the room and took the baby to a groundnut garden where she inserted a 30 centimeter stick through the private part of the small child.

"The suspect also inserted a stick into the mouth of the deceased which protruded through the head," said Namwaza.

Namwaza added that after killing the child, the suspect took the dead body and put it in the house of a man identified as Moffat Kasala but after some enquiries it was discovered that Limbikani was behind the whole incident.

Namwaza said the body of the deceased was also found with fire burns on her body.

Postmortem examination conducted at Santhe Health Centre revealed that death was due to head injuries, internal bleeding and fire burns.

Kanjere will appear before court soon to answer the charge of murder when police investigations are completed.

Kanjere comes from Katenje Village, Traditional Authority Santhe in the district while the deceased child hailed from Longwe Village, TA Kayembe in Dowa District.

