Nigeria: Laying of Tracks for Lagos-Ibadan Rail Begins April - Govt

The federal government has said that laying of tracks for standard gauge railway line from Lagos to Ibadan would commence in April this year.

This remark was made by Minister of Transportation , Mr Rotimi Amaechi , yesterday at Adunbu in Ogun State after an on the spot assessment of the ongoing paving of right of way for laying of tracks.

Apart from moving the Abeokuta Railway station to a virgin land in order to reduce demolition of structures along the railway corridors, he disclosed that a committee headed by the chairman, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Engr. Unman Abubakar , has been set up to give an update on the removal of all obstacles on the Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge project.

According to him, some of the obstacles identified obstacles were oil and gas pipelines, water pipelines, Apapa/Ijora bridge, power lines, sewage, railway station and staff quarters in Lagos amongst others.

Amaechi stated further that discussions were ongoing with Lagos State Water Corporation, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Federal Ministry Power and Housing with a view to finding out how to relocate their respective utilities so as to pave right of way for the project.

He commended China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for accelerating the pace of work and expressed hope that the December dateline set for the commissioning would come to fruition.