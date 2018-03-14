Zimbabwe: Cop Jailed for Drunken Outburst Against Mugabes

Harare — A ZIMBABWEAN police officer is to serve ten days in prison for accusing the then-president Robert Mugabe, of being too old rule the country and questioning his marriage choice.

The sentence is effective Monday (two days ago).

Sergeant Thompson Joseph Mloyie of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was drunk when he, in 2016, accused Mugabe (now 94) of ruining the country's economy and marrying Grace Mugabe (nee Marufu) whom the convict lampooned as a prostitute.

During the trial presided over by a Superintendent Makunike at Harare Central Police Station, the ZRP claimed Mloyie discredited the police service when he was arrested at Cranborne Police Station by ZRP officers in the capital city.

He was charged with "undermining the authority of or insulting the president."

Mloyie, who faced two witnesses lined up by his employer, was charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act the state used against critics of Mugabe's authoritarian rule.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights represented the officer during the trial that started in January.

The probe resumed two months after a takeover by the military ousted Mugabe out of office. Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeded the veteran leader.

During Mugabe's reign of over 37 years, police were accused of harassing critics of his iron-fisted rule.