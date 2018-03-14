14 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Govt Marks Tanzania Border Afresh Amid Persistent Row

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Kenyan government has kicked off an exercise to re-affirm its territorial border with neighbouring Tanzania by replacing dilapidated and missing beacons and developing a vista along the common border.

Kenya shares a 769km border with Tanzania covering Narok, Kajiado, Migori, Taita-Taveta and Kwale regions in the South. It was drawn in 1884 by the colonialists.

The exercise comes amid strained diplomatic relations between the two countries over the seizure and sale of 1,125 cattle belonging to Kenyan Maasai herders by Tanzanian authorities who also auctioned another 2,400 cattle after they crossed into Mount Kilimanjaro National Park in search of pasture last year.

The Kenya International borders secretary, Juster Nkoroi said the joint exercise between the two countries would start on March 22 and would cover 238km in the first phase along the Narok and Migori borders.

On Monday, Ms Nkoroi led a multi-sectoral team from her office and other related ministries in a two-day sensitisation workshop.

The forum brought together county commissioners, sub-county commissioners and security teams from Narok.

The security teams will provide security along the border during the exercise.

Border marks

Addressing the press during the workshop, Ms Nkoroi said a joint inspection along the border between Kenya and Tanzania will follow to identify missing border marks.

The beacons will stand 100 metres apart, and a five-metre vista would be cleared to make the boundary visible and allow movement of security personnel who would be manning the border from different points.

"What will follow is sensitisation of the communities along the common border, and then demarcation, mapping and preparation of the draft would follow," said Ms Nkoroi.

The Kenya-Tanzania border is shared among communities from both sides and there has been cross-border business, agriculture and cattle grazing, especially by Maasai herders.

Despite the Tanzanian government having allocated Tsh4 billion ($2 million) to replace beacons, Kenya says it has no budgetary allocation.

Kenya

President Kenyatta Travels to Cuba for a State Visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta early Wednesday morning travelled to Cuba for a three day State visit aimed at strengthening… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.