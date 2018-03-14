13 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Team Kenya Off to Algeria

Kenya's team to the Fifth Africa Cross Country Championships is expected in Morocco on Wednesday ahead of the meeting to be held in the city of Chlef on Saturday.

The team of 30 athletes and officials was scheduled to fly out of Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 10:45pm Tuesday night on an Emirates Airlines flight.

Kenya will be out to retain the overall title, and the team has been training at the St Mark's Kigari Primary Teachers' College in Embu under coach John Kimetto since they were selected at last month's National Cross Country Championships in Nairobi.

At the last championships in Yaoundé, Cameroon, two years ago, Kenya won eight gold medals, taking all the individual and team gold medals.

The Kenyan team to the Africa Cross Country Championships in Algeria:

Senior men's 10km: Alfred Barkach, Macharia Ndirangu, Emmanuel Bor, John Chepkwony, Joseph Bett, Julius Kogo;

Senior women's 10km: Stacy Ndiwa, Sandra Chebet, Celphine Chepsol, Margaret Chelimo, Perin Nenkampi, Rosemary Njeri;

Junior Men 8km: Stanley Waithaka, Ronex Kipruto, Nicholas Kipkorir, Peter Lagat, Edward Zakayo, Edwin Kiplagat Bett;

Junior Women 6km: Miriam Cherop, Roselida Jepketer, Beatrice Chebet, Agnes Jebet, Helen Ekalale, Edna Jebitok.

