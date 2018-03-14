Nigeria: FAAN, ACI Begin Safety Review of Four Airports

Lagos — The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) under the Airport Excellence (APEX) in safety programme of Airport Council International (ACI-Africa) is to commence a safety review of the international airports in Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna and Enugu.

According to the FAAN MD and President of ACI-Africa, Engr. Saleh Dunoma, the APEX programme has led to drastic reduction in incidents and accidents across African airports.

He spoke in Lagos yesterday during a press conference and unveiling of the logo for the 59th ACI-Africa Regional Conference and Exhibition holding in Lagos between April 14 and 19 with the theme: "Business Transformation for Sustainable Development of African Airports".

Dunoma said the conference was apt as it tended to showcase the country's potentials to the rest of the world.

No fewer than 300 delegates and participants from all over Africa and the world are expected at the conference, which according to the FAAN MD, is an opportunity to woo potential investors into the country's aviation sector.

He said ACI-Africa had focused mainly on safety and security of aerodromes in the continent, saying the organisation had assisted FAAN towards successful certification of Lagos and Abuja airports.

He said building on the safety programme of ACI- Africa, the four international airports would be undergoing a safety review commencing with the Port Harcourt airport.