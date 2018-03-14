Sudan: FVP Attends Celebration of License for Practicing Education Profession

Khartoum, — First Vice- President of the Republic, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh, received , Tuesday, at the Teachers' Hall the ceremony of granting license to practice education profession in the presence of Ahmed Saad Omar, Minister of the Council of Ministers and a number of State's Education ministers.

Federal Minister of Education, Asia Mohammed Abdulla who addressed the celebration, said t the issue of educational professionalism was one of the goals and objectives of all education partners to meet the benefits of sustainable development.

She expressed happiness over the increasing social and international efforts, in addition to Political support and permanent follow-up by the National Assembly.

She also noted that Sudan received $ 95 million from international education partnerships, plus € 4 million education grant from the European Union for teacher training and the maintenance of technical schools to upgrade the labor market.

The FVP of the Republic was honored by Professor, Suad Abdul Razek and Professor Abdul Basit Abdul Majid, former ministers of education and a number of teachers and educators.