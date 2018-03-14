13 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Attends Celebration of License for Practicing Education Profession

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum, — First Vice- President of the Republic, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh, received , Tuesday, at the Teachers' Hall the ceremony of granting license to practice education profession in the presence of Ahmed Saad Omar, Minister of the Council of Ministers and a number of State's Education ministers.

Federal Minister of Education, Asia Mohammed Abdulla who addressed the celebration, said t the issue of educational professionalism was one of the goals and objectives of all education partners to meet the benefits of sustainable development.

She expressed happiness over the increasing social and international efforts, in addition to Political support and permanent follow-up by the National Assembly.

She also noted that Sudan received $ 95 million from international education partnerships, plus € 4 million education grant from the European Union for teacher training and the maintenance of technical schools to upgrade the labor market.

The FVP of the Republic was honored by Professor, Suad Abdul Razek and Professor Abdul Basit Abdul Majid, former ministers of education and a number of teachers and educators.

Sudan

East Darfur Capital Bans Gatherings, Edged Weapons

The Commissioner of Ed Daein locality in East Darfur has issued a decision prohibiting the carrying of edged weapons,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.