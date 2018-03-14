13 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chief Justice Receives Ambassador of UAE to Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chief Justice Prof, Haider Ahmed Dafa Alla, on Tuesday, received in his office the Ambassador of UAE to Khartoum, Hamad Al-Jenaibi.

Prof. Haider, thanked the Ambassador for his continued effort to upgrade level of the cooperation between two countries in the sector of justice.

At the end of visit, the Ambassador passed on a written message to the Chief Justice from the Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judiciary. Yousef Saeed Al-Iebri dealing with judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Sudan

East Darfur Capital Bans Gatherings, Edged Weapons

The Commissioner of Ed Daein locality in East Darfur has issued a decision prohibiting the carrying of edged weapons,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.