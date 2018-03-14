Sudan: Chief Justice Receives Ambassador of UAE to Sudan

Khartoum — The Chief Justice Prof, Haider Ahmed Dafa Alla, on Tuesday, received in his office the Ambassador of UAE to Khartoum, Hamad Al-Jenaibi.

Prof. Haider, thanked the Ambassador for his continued effort to upgrade level of the cooperation between two countries in the sector of justice.

At the end of visit, the Ambassador passed on a written message to the Chief Justice from the Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judiciary. Yousef Saeed Al-Iebri dealing with judicial cooperation between the two countries.