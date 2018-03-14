13 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Mirghani Meets French Ambassador

Khartoum — The First Assistant of the President of the Republic, Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Mirghani met, Tuesday, at his office, the French Ambassador to Sudan and reviewed with her means for strengthening Sudan-France relations in all fields.

Al-Mirghani, during the meeting has called on the Government of France to work for convergence of viewpoints of the government and the opposition to push forward peace process in the country.

The French diplomat said in a press statement that the meeting tackled the current political and economic situations and the joint cooperation in trade, cultural, educational and tourism fields.

