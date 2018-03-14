Sudan: Announcing Confirmed Keynote Speakers of Cibafi Global Forum 2018

The General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI), the global umbrella of Islamic financial institutions has announced its confirmed keynote speakers for CIBAFI Global Forum 2018.

The Forum themed "The New Face of Financial Services: Disruptions, Opportunities and the New Normal", is organised in partnership with the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency of Turkey (BRSA) and will be held on 2 - 3 May 2018, in Istanbul, Turkey.

CIBAFI Global Forum is an annual event where industry heavy weights, practitioners and academia meet in one place under one roof to discuss transformational agendas. We are pleased and honored to announce this year's Global Forum Keynote Speakers.

The Forum will shed light on how the industry fulfills its obligation while remaining competitive and relevant within financial markets globally.

CIBAFI Global Forum is a platform for insightful discussions about the Islamic finance industry, and it opens conversations about emerging trends, challenges and business opportunities. Join the cause, while distinguished industry experts from around the globe participate in exploring what it takes to build a successful pioneering industry by "The New Face of Financial Services: Disruptions, Opportunities and the New Normals".

It is to be noted that CIBAFI is an international organization established in 2001 and Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain. CIBAFI is affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

CIBAFI represents the Islamic financial services industry globally, defending and promoting its role, consolidating co-operation among its members, and with other institutions with similar interests and objectives.

With more than 120 members from more than 30 jurisdictions, representing market players, international intergovernmental organizations and professional firms, and industry associations.