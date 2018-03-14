13 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Visual Pollution in the Increase in Khartoum State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Hartoum — The Higher Council for Environment, has lamented that visual pollution in Khartoum has increased of recently due to the people conduct towards the environment.

The Minister of the Higher Council for Environment and Urban and Rural Development, Hassan Ismail, said the country has of recently witnessed technological developments but those, he stressed, were accompanied by technological pollution and that people get rid of industrial residues haphazardly.

Speaking at the regular forum of the ministry of Finance at Khartoum State, the Minister said some time conflicting situations arise when applying state and federal laws a matter that reflects negatively on the environment and environmental protection in Khartoum State.

The Minister said garbage in Khartoum dropped to 60 percent after the implementation of laws banning the use inside Khartoum of light plastic bags, compared to the period prior to the implementation of the decision.

He said Khartoum used to produce over a billion plastic bags that are in clear violation of the standards set to produce plastic bags. The minister said next year would see an end to challenges related to garbage collection and disposal in Khartoum state.

Sudan

East Darfur Capital Bans Gatherings, Edged Weapons

The Commissioner of Ed Daein locality in East Darfur has issued a decision prohibiting the carrying of edged weapons,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.