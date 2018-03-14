Sudan: Central Darfur Court Sentences Child Abuser to Death

The Commissioner of Ed Daein locality in East Darfur has issued a decision prohibiting the carrying of edged weapons,… Read more »

Fatih Tayfor the prosecutor General of the special tribunal in Khartoum told the Sudan news agency SUNA that he found the ruling issued by Judge Mohamed Abdul Rahama, just for such a crime that violated the innocence of a child and leave families disturbed and worried about their kids.

Zalinge — The Child protection court in Zalinge, Central Darfur State, on Tuesday sentenced a man who was found guilty of raping a child, to death, after he was found guilty according to article 45/b of the Child Act for the Year 2014. He was found him guilty of raping a child girl.

