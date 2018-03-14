14 March 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia Association of Rice Importers Recommit to Price Reduction

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — - The Association of Liberian Rice Importers (ALRI) has reiterated its commitment to the reduction of rice price on the Liberian market.

According to the importers, this reduction has been in place since February, following two separate meetings with the president of Liberia which led to the assurance given him.

At the beginning of this month, the price of a 25kg bag of rice was reduced by US$3.00, while the price of a 50kg bag was reduced by US$6.00

This is a clear demonstration of the importers preparedness to support the government pro-poor agenda.

At the end of the meeting held with the importers last month, the President also assured the importers of his government's continued support to the business community by providing a friendly business environment.

The importers will do all in its power to support the government's pro-poor agenda and will do nothing to the contrary.

In recent times, it has been speculated and discussed in some media institutions that the rice importers have not reduced the price of rice as agreed, something we fervently disagree with.

Liberia

Mnangagwa, Weah Headline Business Forum

At least 1,200 business leaders, international investors and policy makers will give an ear to President Emmerson… Read more »

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Copyright © 2018 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.