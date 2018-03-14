Liberia Association of Rice Importers Recommit to Price Reduction

Monrovia — - The Association of Liberian Rice Importers (ALRI) has reiterated its commitment to the reduction of rice price on the Liberian market.

According to the importers, this reduction has been in place since February, following two separate meetings with the president of Liberia which led to the assurance given him.

At the beginning of this month, the price of a 25kg bag of rice was reduced by US$3.00, while the price of a 50kg bag was reduced by US$6.00

This is a clear demonstration of the importers preparedness to support the government pro-poor agenda.

At the end of the meeting held with the importers last month, the President also assured the importers of his government's continued support to the business community by providing a friendly business environment.

The importers will do all in its power to support the government's pro-poor agenda and will do nothing to the contrary.

In recent times, it has been speculated and discussed in some media institutions that the rice importers have not reduced the price of rice as agreed, something we fervently disagree with.