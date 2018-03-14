Somalia: Somaliland Admin Assembly Denounces Somalia's Parliament Decision

The parliament of Somaliland administration has on Tuesday voted to approve the second time the deal between the state and the UAE's DP World over Berbera port investment.

During the session, Somaliland MPs unanimously denounced Somali parliament's decision to nullify port agreement with DP World, which Ethiopia holds 19% of the share.

Somaliland parliament said the move is "belligerent and illegal", reiterates support for the tripartite deal. The house of the representatives warn the d move could destabilise region.

The is the 2nd time that the parliament approved the controversial port agreement.

On Monday, Somalia's Lower House Chamber of the Federal Parliament Declared that Berbera port deal is "null and void" and called for the Ban on UAE's DP World from Somalia.