13 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa's Renewable 'Nuclear War'

analysis By Susan Booysen

South Africa's transition away from Jacob Zuma's ignominious bequests of near-concluded nuclear deals is taking shape, but may be far from over. In the past week there were reassurances, through action, on the growing distance from nuclear energy procurement. Important as the assurances are, they also showed how tortuous it is to steer state and policy on to new trajectories.

The tentative message was that the toxic Putin-Zuma imbroglio may be disentangling. Yet, and despite the takeover by the Cyril Ramaphosa order, there is fightback from entrenched pro-Zuma (and in this case pro-nuclear) interests deep within civil society and the civil service.

The conclusion of agreements for government's purchase of renewable energy from 27 independent power producers, announced for finalisation, was a significant step towards neutralising the need for new nuclear build. Then came the delay through late-night court action by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), which had found a new partner, the pop-up Bell Pottinger-ist civic organisation TransformRSA, part of the Zupta-Black Land First defence network. TransformRSA in its brief existence since 2017 has defended Zuma's hanging on to power and Sassa's social grant distribution systems.

