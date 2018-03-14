South Africa: DA in the Age of Ramaphoria - a Tale of Internal Confusion

analysis

Two blunders within the last week from the Democratic Alliance tell the story of an opposition party struggling to communicate a coherent message on the country's most charged issue: land. This would be a problem for any party at any time, but it is doubly so given that the 2019 general elections are just over 13 months away - and even more acute in the context of the DA's bruising run in recent months. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Last week, a South African politician sat down with a journalist and spoke about the need to expropriate property without compensation in certain contexts.

This was not startling in itself; after all, a few days previously, Parliament had passed a motion which affirmed expropriation without compensation as national policy.

What was startling, however, was the fact that the politician in question was a prominent figure within the DA - a party which had opposed the parliamentary motion.

The DA's Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba told News24 that in his bid to expand affordable accommodation, he would be willing to expropriate inner-city Johannesburg buildings. Where he could not locate the owner, or a fair selling price could not be negotiated, he would expropriate such buildings...