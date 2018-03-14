South Africa: ANC - Ground-Level Pushback Against Ramaphosa Shows Signs of Gaining Strength

analysis

Barely a month after his somewhat ambivalent farewell to the nation, former president Jacob Zuma is back to the tune of Mshini Wami, and it seems his "charm" has outlived his presidency. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

A certain song about a machine gun is trending again in some KwaZulu-Natal streets, just like it did over a decade ago. Former president Jacob Zuma has recently sung it at a gathering where funeral undertakers awarded him for his time in government, and also in the parking lot outside a SuperSpar in the Musa Dladla (North Coast) region - and possibly other places too during a weekend voter registration drive.

In one of the last lines in the refrain, he substitutes his own name, singing: "You are pulling/holding Zuma back", causing the crowd to go wild. The message is clear: Zuma is still in a fighting mood and he has some unfinished business.

Some within the ANC say it feels as if the party's December conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre never happened, as it failed to resolve the party's issues. Social media is littered with spats caused by a pushback on issues under the banner of radical economic transformation.

Moments after Cyril...