Photo: AMA

Joice Mujuru (file photo).

National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has warned opposition parties to guard against complacency and be united if they are serious about dislodging Zanu PF from power.

"We have to be united to dislodge Zanu PF from power," said Mujuru at the party's meeting held in Kwekwe recently.

She predicted that given the exponential rise of opposition parties in the country it might prove a huge task to dislodge Zanu PF hence the need for unity.

According to statistics, Zimbabwe currently has 107 political parties which are expected to contest in this year's elections.

Mujuru indicated that it will be difficult for most of the opposition parties to contribute significant numbers in parliament.

The situation, Mujuru said, will have adverse effects on opposition parties as they might fail to get funding from parliament.

"If we are to go to into the elections divided I can foresee serious challenges. Most political parties might fail to get funding from parliament after having failed to get the 5% mark because of small numbers," she warned.

Zimbabwe's former second in command highlighted resource constraints as one of the biggest challenges currently being faced by most opposition parties.

"We are having challenges in terms of resources mobilization because we are not in parliament.

"If we are united we will not fail to garner the required 50+1 percent. If we operate in that manner we will have resources," she said.

Mujuru said parties such as the MDC-T and Zanu PF are better resourced since they are tapping from the parliamentary fund.

"That's why you find MDC bussing its people to Plumtree and Zanu PF having its interfaces. That is the reason why we are calling for inclusivity," Mujuru said.

In coming together, "to fight a common enemy Zanu PF," Mujuru said parties must not lose their individual autonomy.

"We respect the party's autonomy so as not to drown individual party voices. We don't want to have a situation whereby a party will be swallowed," she said.

Mujuru also said NPP's development agenda is ward based.

"Our development policy is ward based. We are failing to have meaningful development in the country because the development projects which government claims to be initiating are not targeted at benefiting anyone. This explains a situation where rural areas have been left out in development," said Mujuru.