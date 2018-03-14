Namibia: Our Goal Is to Avoid Relegation - Upi

Life Fighters Football Club head coach, Turipamue Upi is confident his team will survive relegation if they continue picking up points in their remaining seven games.

The coach said this in an interview with Nampa after his team beat Black Africa 2-1 on Sunday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Upi said his boys are determined to remain in the Namibia Premier League (NPL) and lacking for motivation to achieve that objective.

"The fighting spirit in the team is really good and as a coach, I don't have much to do but just encourage the players to continue doing what they are doing in the field of play," he said.

He always tells them to work as a team since they do not have star players, but they have been doing well as a unit, said Upi.

"This is our first time coming back to the top league in the country since the team was relegated some years back, but we are going to do everything in our power to remain in this league even though it's not going to be easy," he said.

The Otjiwarongo-based outfit returned to the elite league after more than 10 years when they won the 2016 North-West First Division Stream for promotion to the 2017/18 NPL.

They are currently 10th on the log standing after 23 games, level on 28 points with Eleven Arrows who are on ninth position in a league of 16 teams.

- Nampa