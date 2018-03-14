Somalia: Mogadishu Residents Urged to Work With Security Agencies

The Ministry of Internal security for Somalia's Federal Government has called on local residents in Mogadishu to collaborate with the security agencies in the peace restoration. Abdulaziz Ali Ibrahim, the spokesman of the Ministry told reporters in Mogadishu that the security is vital to all citizens in the capital, and urged everyone to contribute to peace.

Ibrahim added that the support and collaboration of the public can help the Somali security agencies to thwart the attacks by Al Shabaab and insecurity acts, including the killings. The call comes weeks after Al Shabaab has carried out twin car bomb attack around the Presidential Palace in Mogadishu, which killed at least 45 people, including soldiers.