14 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: More Than 100 MPs Submit Motion Against Lower House Speaker

Tagged:

Related Topics

More than 100 Somali MPs have submitted a motion of no confidence against the speaker of the Lawer house chamber of the Parliament Mohamed Osman Jawari on Wednesday.

The letter of the motion signed by at least 108 lawmakers was submitted to the Deputy Speaker Abdiweli Ibrahim Muudey and pending to be debated in the coming seatings.

The legislators filed the motion accused the Speaker of the House of incompetence, violation of the constitution and hindering to the activities of the Parliamentary committees.

Jawari, who is the longest-serving speaker has not yet commented on the motion which comes days after Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo opened the 3rd session of the house.

Somalia

AMISOM to Aid Hirshabelle Overcome Security Challenges

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia Ambassador Francisco… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.