Somalia: More Than 100 MPs Submit Motion Against Lower House Speaker

More than 100 Somali MPs have submitted a motion of no confidence against the speaker of the Lawer house chamber of the Parliament Mohamed Osman Jawari on Wednesday.

The letter of the motion signed by at least 108 lawmakers was submitted to the Deputy Speaker Abdiweli Ibrahim Muudey and pending to be debated in the coming seatings.

The legislators filed the motion accused the Speaker of the House of incompetence, violation of the constitution and hindering to the activities of the Parliamentary committees.

Jawari, who is the longest-serving speaker has not yet commented on the motion which comes days after Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo opened the 3rd session of the house.