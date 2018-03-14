14 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Senate Debates Berbera Port Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

The members of Somalia's Upper House chamber of Parliament are set to debate the controversial Berbera port agreement signed between Somaliland and UAE's DP World.

The Lower House Chamber of the Parliament voted to nullify the port deal and called for a ban of the DP World from the country during its first seating on Monday.

168 Somali lawmakers have supported the law, making it eligible and then sent to the Upper House of Parliament before being ratified by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

Early this month, the Ministry of Ports and Marine Transports declared the tripartite deal as "null and void", but parties to the deal have clarified that the agreement has nothing to do with Somalia.

Somalia claims that the port deal undermines its unity, sovereignty and its constitution.

Somalia

AMISOM to Aid Hirshabelle Overcome Security Challenges

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia Ambassador Francisco… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.