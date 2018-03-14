Somalia: Senate Debates Berbera Port Agreement

The members of Somalia's Upper House chamber of Parliament are set to debate the controversial Berbera port agreement signed between Somaliland and UAE's DP World.

The Lower House Chamber of the Parliament voted to nullify the port deal and called for a ban of the DP World from the country during its first seating on Monday.

168 Somali lawmakers have supported the law, making it eligible and then sent to the Upper House of Parliament before being ratified by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

Early this month, the Ministry of Ports and Marine Transports declared the tripartite deal as "null and void", but parties to the deal have clarified that the agreement has nothing to do with Somalia.

Somalia claims that the port deal undermines its unity, sovereignty and its constitution.