14 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Post-Mugabe Zimbabwe Receives First UN Envoy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — ACHIM Steiner, the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP's) Administrator, is the first UN official to visit Zimbabwe after the end of Robert Mugabe's presidency of over 37 years.

Steiner will visit the Southern African country from Thursday to Sunday.

Steiner, who is also the Vice Chair of the UN Development Group, will meet President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and other senior officials including the two Vice Presidents and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Lands and Agriculture, Environment and Health among others.

He will also meet with development partners, members of civil society, and the UN country team.

Steiner will discuss how the UN can support the upcoming elections and actions it can take to assist in Zimbabwe's economic recovery.

He will also meet with a number of independent commissions on human rights, elections, peace and reconciliation and gender.

Steiner will also deliver the keynote address at the launch of National Human Development report on Climate Change on Friday.

The report aims to inform policy, provide additional evidence for resilience and livelihood building projects and advocacy to address natural disasters that have become recurrent in Zimbabwe due to climate change.

The envoy will also assess a variety of projects including a voter registration facility, an agricultural diversification project, and HIV and AIDS programmes in Mbare and Mutoko.

He will hold a press conference on Saturday in Harare.

Zimbabwe

Mujuru Urges Opposition Unity

National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has warned opposition parties to guard against complacency and be… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.