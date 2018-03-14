South Africa: Drug Task Team Arrests Three Male Suspects in Kathu

The John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) SAPS drug task team arrested three male suspects who are between the ages of 20 and 27-years-old. On Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at about 11:30 police followed up on information about drug dealing in Kathu. During the raid police searched the premises and found dagga to the value of R16 100. Police also confiscated an undisclosed amount of cash in the house. The suspects should be appearing in the Kathu Magistrate's Court soon. The investigation continues.

