Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has named a 20 member team to represent the country in a four team tournament to be held in Zambia next week.

Zambia will be joined by neighbours Zimbabwe, Angola and South Africa for the tournament.

The event will run from March 22 - 25 with all matches played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Notable absentees in the squad include the inspirational trio of captain Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat and Kudakwashe Mahachi due to injury.

This has given the technical department a chance to try other players with only four locally based players making the cut.

ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya who is not new to the Warriors set up is joined by Caps United defender Praise Tonha, Jimmy Dzingai (Yadah Stars) and Devine Lunga (Chicken Inn).

"For us, the whole idea is for the technical team to assess the players at their disposal seeing that our team is on gradual transformation," Warriors team manager, Wellington Mpandare, told the media.

"We have new players coming in and some whom we expect to be part of the new set-up and this is an opportunity for the coaches to see who fits in and the possible combinations".

Some of the new players who will be out to impress the coach include 24 year old Cliff Moyo who is in the books of FC Halifax Town in England.

Aleck Mudimu who plays for CEFN Druids in the Welsh league, is also joined by Adam Chicksen who plays for Bradford City as some of the new faces in the national team.

In form Matthew Rusike of Supersport United is likely to lead the line for the Warriors and will compete for the starting berth with Ovidy Karuru of Amazulu, Silas Songani (Sonderjyske) and Abbas Amidu (Entag El Harby).

The team is expected to leave for Zambia next week Monday or Tuesday with most of the foreign-based players expected to fly straight to Ndola from their bases.

Zimbabwe is using the tournament to prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Goalkeepers

Takabva Mawaya (ZPC Kariba)

Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs)

George Chigova (Polokwane City)

Defenders

Costa Nhamoinesu (AC Sparta Prague)

Praise Tonha (Caps United)

Jimmy Dzingai (Yadah Stars)

Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs)

Devine Lunga (Chicken Inn)

Adam Chicksen (Bradford City)

Cliff Moyo (Halifax)

Midfielders

Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge)

Talent Chawapiwa (Baroka)

Aleck Mudimu (CEFN Druids)

Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu)

Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates)

Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens IF)

Strikers

Evans Rusike (SuperSport United)

Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu)

Silas Songani (Sonderjyske)

Abbas Amidu (Entag El Harby)