13 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas - the Victimhood of Women

analysis By Oscar Van Heerden

So, why is rape and the abuse of women and children not dissipating in our country? One has to ask the question, is it because our men have suffered trauma over many decades? Are they just misogynous pigs that cannot control their urges towards women and young girls?

According to author Ursula Le Guin, the Utopia called Omelas was a beautiful city with a passionate and sophisticated people. The mountains and valleys as well as the snow, with just the right amount of wind, make it utterly majestic. Happy people and a beautiful city, what more would one wish for?

Like Omelas, all is supposedly well in our land too. Zuma is gone, the Guptas are on the run, Eskom is partly sorted and there are indications of measures to come with regards to other State-owned Enterprises. Hell, we even observe that the crime stats are satisfactory at this point, except for rape.

Le Guin continues, though, that in a basement under one of the beautiful public buildings of Omelas, or perhaps in the cellar of one of the spacious homes, there is a room. It has one locked door and no window. The room is about three paces long...

