South Africa: Premier Supra Mahumapelo On State of Mahikeng Provincial Hospital

press release

North West Premier, Supra Mahumapelo has acknowledged that urgent intervention is needed to improve the conditions of health care equipment and services at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital.

Premier Mahumapelo was participating in the Cleaning and Environmental Activism which is part of the Roma-Nna Setsokotsane 10x10 Programme.

Speaking during the walk-about in the hospital, Premier Mahumapelo applauded the workers for the passion they demonstrated in doing their work. He also said there are management weaknesses in the hospital he observed which needed urgent intervention.

"Working together with the relevant MEC we'll come up with an intervention within the next 14 days to improve the situation in the hospital," said Premier Mahumapelo

The North West Provincial Government has been rolling out the Roma-Nna Setsokotsane 10 by 10 Campaigns since 2016 which happens from the 11th until the 20th of every month. The campaign aims to create and improve continuous provision and delivery of services to its citizenry, and to promote social cohesion and healthy lifestyles amongst others.

The province is using its public servants to beef up activities in all municipalities by also sending senior managers and members of the executive council to participate and monitor the campaigns.

The Premier joined the MEC for Local Government and Human Settlement, Fenny Gaolaolwe in cleaning certain wards of the hospital and assessed the its condition by interacting with patients and workers on the ground.

The Premier thanked the hospital staff for continuing to work very hard irrespective of the challenges they continue to face in their work place.

"I will ensure that from time to time I come to this hospital to see for myself whether the conditions are improving based on the interventions we will come up with," he told hospital management.

Patients and ordinary workers asked for more of the cleaning and environmental activism initiative.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier