14 March 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Namibia: Team Okine to Leave Tomorrow ... for WBO Championship in Namibia

Ghanaian super featherweight campaigner, Patrick Okine will leave Ghana on Thursday to Namibia where he would challenge the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa super featherweight champion, Jeremiah Nakathila on March 20.

Okine will be accompanied by his manager, Dauda Fuseini, trainer, Osumanu Nii Armah Brew and Desmond Anaosu, a member of his management team.

Information from Team Okine also indicates they will be joined by a few supporters from the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) on March 17 to encourage the boxer in his quest to snatch the WBO Africa super featherweight belt.

Dauda Fuseini, Head of Team Okine management told the Times Sports that the fight against Jeremiah Nakathila will be held at the Ramatex.

As an occasion to celebrate the Independence of Namibia, the organisers will feature other crack boxers on the bill; a reason why Okine will leave no stone unturned to carve a niche for himself on the continent.

The champion, Nakathila, has tasted just a single defeat in his 15 fights career which falls eight fights short of Okine's 23 fights out of which he has won 19 including a sensational stoppage of his fierce local rival, Michael Ansah, three loses and a draw.

According to Mr Fuseini, the March 20 date represents the biggest platform for Okine and he has been working tirelessly to be in great shape for the fight.

"We have intensified his training and providing every support he will need to emerge victorious. He is a disciplined boxer and has his eyes fixed on the prize."

He expressed confidence in the ability of Okine and looked forward to the fight day, adding that, 'the presence of a few supporters from Ghana to be joined by fans residing in Namibia would surely create a decent ambiance for Okine to deliver."

