Ghana: Kpone - Katamanso Nfed Appeals for Support

The Non Formal Education Division (NFED) of Kpone- Katamanso Municipal Assembly( KKMA ) is constrained by the lack of transport to effectively carry out its mandate.

The acting Municipal Coordinator of NFED KKMA, Mr Zac Abrahams, has therefore appealed to corporate bodies to support the division to impart functional literacy skills to adult learners in the jurisdiction.

Speaking in an interview, he said personnel spent a chunk of their budget to hire the services of taxis or 'okada' to undertake follow up visits in the vast municipality.

The NFED is responsible for coordinating literacy activities in Ghana and implementing the National Functional Literacy Programme. The nation-wide programme aims at reducing the number of non-literate adults in the country and equipping them with developmental information and functional skills in the domains of life and occupational skills, civic awareness and health.

The project is currently training 100 adult learners mostly hairdressers, market women and dress makers in the Kakasunaka No. 1, Bethlehem and Kpone in reading, writing and numeracy.

Mr Abrahams said 80 persons who graduated from the programme two years ago were making an impact in society.

He noted that the project had enhanced their skills as they were for example now able to read instructional manuals and do simple arithmetics concerning their vocations.

He however called for support to enable the division establish income generating activities and information communication and technology centres in the four zonal councils under the Kpone municipality to help the learners become computer literate in order to cope with current developments.

Mr Abrahams offered appreciation to the Kpone Municipal Assembly for support.

He said the division also conducted training in local languages and therefore urged religious organisations and identifiable groups to work with the project to bring development to their communities.