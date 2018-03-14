14 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Hunting Baby-Dumping Mother in Lilongwe

By Bertha Mkwachale

Malawi Police is looking for a woman who dumped a three-day old baby at Chinsapo 11 Nsewa cemetery in the capital, Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police Spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula said police received a report on March 11 that a baby had been dumped in a nearby graveyard by an unknown mother.

"The informant was going to church on the stated date and on her way she heard the crying of a baby coming from the graveyard," explained Dandaula.

The matter was reported to Chinsapo police unit and officers took the baby to Bwaila Hospital for care and medical attention.

Dandaula said Police investigations have been instituted to trace the culprit who, when arrested, will answer the charge of child dumping.

