14 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 50 Oil, Gas Experts Storm Lagos for Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Onyekwere

Over 50 leading oil and gas experts will gather in Lagos on March 20 and 21 to brainstorm on the challenges and opportunities in the volatile sector.The event is the 2nd Lawyers in Oil & Gas Conference holding at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

The conference, which will also herald the inaugural "Lawyers in Oil & Gas Awards," is coming on the heels of threats posed by a shift by several countries towards the green economy, with serious consequences for governments and operators in the sector.

Managing Director of Bromshy Communications, Raqeebah Oloko, said: "Lawyers have critical roles to play in the emerging gas economy. We have carefully selected a stellar faculty comprising about 50 experienced industry experts, regulators, and practitioners. We believe that this conference will provide immense value to participants and forge a roadmap for the legal architecture required to drive the gas-to-power legal trajectory."

Nigeria

Inflation Drops in Nigeria Again

Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 14.33 per cent in February, slowing for the 13th month in a row. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.