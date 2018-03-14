Nigeria: 50 Oil, Gas Experts Storm Lagos for Conference

Over 50 leading oil and gas experts will gather in Lagos on March 20 and 21 to brainstorm on the challenges and opportunities in the volatile sector.The event is the 2nd Lawyers in Oil & Gas Conference holding at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

The conference, which will also herald the inaugural "Lawyers in Oil & Gas Awards," is coming on the heels of threats posed by a shift by several countries towards the green economy, with serious consequences for governments and operators in the sector.

Managing Director of Bromshy Communications, Raqeebah Oloko, said: "Lawyers have critical roles to play in the emerging gas economy. We have carefully selected a stellar faculty comprising about 50 experienced industry experts, regulators, and practitioners. We believe that this conference will provide immense value to participants and forge a roadmap for the legal architecture required to drive the gas-to-power legal trajectory."