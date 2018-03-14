South Africa: Long Shadow of the Arms Deal - the Murders of Dulcie September, Anton Lubowski and Chris Hani, Part 2

All the chairs in the AABN's office have been grouped around the television in the corner of the administration room. We are watching the gates of the Victor Verster prison in Cape Town. We have been watching the same image for more than two hours, yet we have not moved from our seats. In front of the gates on the screen little white men walk to and fro excitedly, talking into microphones with variations on the same theme. Do we see him yet or don't we? Not long ago - yesterday - the white reporters knew they were not supposed to be talking about "him" at...

For the past 30 years, veteran investigative journalist EVELYN GROENINK has doggedly tried to piece together why ANC Paris representative, Dulcie September, was assassinated on 29 March 1988 as she unlocked the ANC's offices at 28, Rue des Petites-Ecuries. September, who was 52 at the time, was shot five times from behind with a .22 calibre silenced rifle. Why was this principled cadre murdered? Who were the killers and did she uncover a shadowy international arms-dealing matrix that would, years later, haunt post-apartheid South Africa?

