Nigeria: Kerosene Cheapest in Kebbi in February 2018 - NBS

The average price per litre paid by consumers for household kerosene decreased by 0.10 per cent to N288.57 in February 2018 from the average price of N288.85 recorded in January 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

The bureau disclosed this in a report published on its website on Tuesday.

The average price also decreased by 18.12 percent when compared to the average price of N342.42 recorded in February 2017.

Plateau state had the highest average price per litre of kerosene in February 2018 at N319.44. Nassarawa state had the second highest average price per litre for the month at N316.7.

The state with the third highest average price per litre of Kerosene is Bayelsa state at N315.28.

Kebbi state had the lowest average price per litre of kerosene at N257.3 in February 2018. Oyo state recorded the second lowest at N260.5 and Niger state had the third lowest average price per litre of kerosene in February 2018 at N262.5.

At the zonal level, the South West recorded the lowest average price per litre for Kerosene at N283.5, while the North Central recorded the highest average price per litre at N295.85.

Also, the average price of Kerosene, per gallon, paid by consumers increased by 0.54 per cent to N1, 030.33 when compared to the average price for January 2018 which was N1024.83.

Compared to February 2017 at N1, 366.08, the average price per gallon of kerosene decreased by 24.58 per cent to N1, 030.33 in February 2018.

The state with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene was Kebbi state at N1,203.13. Borno state was the second highest with the price average of N1,187.50 and Niger state with the third highest average at N1,184.38.

Rivers state had the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene at N828.3. Delta state had the second lowest at N858.3 and Abia state had the third lowest at N882.5.

Also at the zonal level, the South East had the lowest average price per gallon for the month of February 2018 at N902.16, while the North West recorded the highest average price at N1095.44.