Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Jos Community, Burn Properties

Residents of Dong, a local settlement in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state, have reported an ongoing attack in their community Wednesday morning.

A resident, Nanyah Raman, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that two houses and a number of cars were already burnt.

"As we speak, I can still hear sounds of gun shots from my house, we have been calling phone numbers of security personnel to no avail," he said.

The police in Plateau have confirmed the Wednesday morning attack and added that a detachment of police had been sent to the area.

"We have mobilised the entire Rantiya division to the area, we hope that normalcy will be returned soon. People should not panic," Terna Tyopey, police spokesperson said via telephone.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that most people have evacuated their families from the area.

Dong is a new settlement near wildlife park, Jos.

Governor Simon Lalong on Tuesday evening, through the Commissioner for Information, Yakubu Dati, expressed worries over renewed attacks in the state and directed security personnel to arrest perpetrators.