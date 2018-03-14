14 March 2018

Malawi: Kamwendo, Kanyenda Make Up At Nomads - 'We Are Brothers'

By Green Muheya

Former Be Forward Wanderers long serving player Joseph Kamwendo has returned to Lali Lubani Road after reconciling with veteran striker Esau Kanyenda.

Kamwendo confirmed that he has resumed training at Wanderers after disclosing that they are no longer feuding in Nomads camp.

He called Kanyenda "big brother".

"We had a brotherly talk with my elder brother 'Black Mamba' [Kanyenda], we are all human and bound to make mistakes after all," said Kamwendo

"I have known Esau for a long time and I have so much respect for him as a big brother and at the end of the day let football be the winner," he said.

Kamwendo has also withdrawn his request to Wanderers for a mutual termination of his contract which runs up to 2019.

He made the request after fallout with the Lali Lubani Road outfit, culminating in the stripping of, of his captaincy.

But Kamwendo said it is now water under the bridge as he has always had a great passion for Nomads.

"Wanderers will always have a special place in my heart and as the saying goes 'Once a Nomad, always a Nomad'," said Kamwendo.

Nomads general secretary Mike Butao praised the two players for taking "a very positive step".

