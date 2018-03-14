Zimbabwe: African Poets Pay Homage to Tsvangirai Through E-Collection

Poets from across Africa have come up with an e-poetry collection in honour of the late MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai who died last month after a long battle with colon cancer.

The collection is titled "When the Baobab Falls, The Earth Sneezes".

Tsvangirai, who had led the MDC since its formation in 1999, was widely viewed across the globe as a champion for democracy. In 2008, he beat Mugabe in the first round of the poll.

The collection, which features more than 40 poets, is the brain child of self-exiled writer Mbizo Chirasha, who recently launched the Zimbabwe We Want Poetry campaign.

"For the tribute to Morgan Tsvangirai E POETRY COLLECTION 2018, The Zimbabwe We Want Poetry Campaign under my direction, leadership and organisation thought it wise to publish something positive and a tribute through poetry, stories and memories," Chirasha told New Zimbabwe.

"Of interest is a memory by Anorld Tsunga - a prominent Human Rights leader and Tsvangirai Mukwazhi, a great photo journalist in Zimbabwe. We have poets and writers from across meaning from Cameroon via Kenya to Zimbabwe celebrating the works of the ICON through words, WHEN THE BAOBAB FALLS, THE EARTH SNEEZES ( A Special Tribute to Morgan Tsvangirai an E-Collection of poetry, memories and stories by Zimbabweans and Poets around the globe )March 2018," he added.

Chirasha said the collection was still being compiled and would be released this April 2018.

"I am a compiling it and I am editing it as well. The great book cover was designed by one Zimbabwean digital artist Alfred Masunda," he said.

A LIST OF CONTRIBUTORS

1.Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi (In Trenches with the Icon)

2.Alex Magaisa (He is going Home)

3.Philani Amadeus Nyoni( MRT-Morgan Richard Tsvangirai)

4.Tafadzwa Muzondo ( Rest in Peace)

5.Chrispah Munyoro ( Smokescreen , Death is not a Commodity)

6.Brighton Muponda ( Adieu Morgan)

7.Terence Msuku (Closet Supporters)

8.Vivian Mabenge ( Death How Dare you?)

9.Nnane Ntube ( The Fall of the Baobab)

10.Mbizo chirasha ( Today , the Earth Sneezed)

11.Bambo Ndoya ( On His Excellences Retribution)

12.Nelton Ganzel ( Great Leader)

13.Polly Makotoko ( My Black Letter)

14.Caroline Adwar ( Lost Hope)

15.Waison Tinotenda Wilson ( Today We Mourn for the Fallen)

16.Alfred Masunda ( The Fallen Hero)

17.Innocent Fungurani ( Pull Down The Flag)

18.Simukai Gamanya( I Feel... ... ..)

19.Mbonisi Zikhali ( There Is Cancer in our Country)

20.Cosmas Mairosi (Alligators Of Jordan)

21. Tracy Yvonne Breazile( Stanza Avenal)

22. Nsah Mala( Forging Fairer Futures)

23.Jambiya Kai( Black Bile- a Solidarity piece)

24.Patrick Kamau ( Fire)

25.Aleck Mabenge ( Poverty)

26.Sydney Haile Saize 1( A Generation of hypocrites, The Dreadlocked Poet)

27.Hildah Tafadzwa Princess Maritinyu( Loniless)

28.Opeyemi Joe( Blood On The Benue)

29.Julius Muriithi ( Do Not Fear Death)

30.Jabulani Mzinyathi ( I Told You So)

31.Sadiqullah Khan ( Kakocracy)

32.Gerry Sikhazwe ( Without You)

33.Theresa Strmones ( Monday Evening)

34.Richmore Tera ( Ghetto Blues)

35.Sendoo Hadaa ( I Fear)

36.Jambiya Kai ( Red Stoeps- a solidarity)

37.Blessing Masenga ( How Much You Meant To Us?, Tsvangirai!)

38. Tendai Mwanaka (Blank Piece Of Paper)

39. Tanaka Bandera

40.Tafadzwa Bandera

41.John Eppel

42. Anorld Tsunga